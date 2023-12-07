The Iowa State Cyclones (6-2) face the Iowa Hawkeyes (5-3) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPNU.

Iowa vs. Iowa State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

TV: ESPN

Iowa Stats Insights

The Hawkeyes are shooting 48% from the field, 10.5% higher than the 37.5% the Cyclones' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Iowa has a 5-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 37.5% from the field.

The Hawkeyes are the 89th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cyclones sit at 61st.

The Hawkeyes average 29.0 more points per game (87.9) than the Cyclones allow their opponents to score (58.9).

Iowa is 5-3 when it scores more than 58.9 points.

Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Iowa scored more points at home (89.8 per game) than away (69.9) last season.

At home, the Hawkeyes gave up 76 points per game last season, four more than they allowed away (72).

Beyond the arc, Iowa sunk fewer trifectas away (6.7 per game) than at home (10) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (30.5%) than at home (38.6%) too.

Iowa Upcoming Schedule