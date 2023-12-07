The Iowa State Cyclones (6-2) face the Iowa Hawkeyes (5-3) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPNU.

Iowa vs. Iowa State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
  • TV: ESPN
Iowa Stats Insights

  • The Hawkeyes are shooting 48% from the field, 10.5% higher than the 37.5% the Cyclones' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Iowa has a 5-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 37.5% from the field.
  • The Hawkeyes are the 89th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cyclones sit at 61st.
  • The Hawkeyes average 29.0 more points per game (87.9) than the Cyclones allow their opponents to score (58.9).
  • Iowa is 5-3 when it scores more than 58.9 points.

Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Iowa scored more points at home (89.8 per game) than away (69.9) last season.
  • At home, the Hawkeyes gave up 76 points per game last season, four more than they allowed away (72).
  • Beyond the arc, Iowa sunk fewer trifectas away (6.7 per game) than at home (10) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (30.5%) than at home (38.6%) too.

Iowa Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Seton Hall W 85-72 LionTree Arena
11/29/2023 North Florida W 103-78 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
12/4/2023 @ Purdue L 87-68 Mackey Arena
12/7/2023 @ Iowa State - James H. Hilton Coliseum
12/10/2023 Michigan - Carver-Hawkeye Arena
12/16/2023 Florida A&M - Wells Fargo Arena

