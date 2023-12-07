The Iowa Hawkeyes (5-3) go up against the Iowa State Cyclones (6-2) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at James H. Hilton Coliseum. It tips at 7:30 PM ET on ESPNU.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Iowa State vs. Iowa matchup.

Iowa vs. Iowa State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Iowa vs. Iowa State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Iowa State Moneyline Iowa Moneyline
BetMGM Iowa State (-6.5) 155.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Iowa State (-6.5) 156.5 -265 +215 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Iowa vs. Iowa State Betting Trends

  • Iowa has covered twice in seven matchups with a spread this season.
  • The Hawkeyes have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.
  • Iowa State has compiled a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season.
  • In the Cyclones' eight games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Iowa Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +12500
  • The implied probability of Iowa winning the national championship, based on its +12500 moneyline odds, is 0.8%.

