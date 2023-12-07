The Iowa Hawkeyes (5-3) go up against the Iowa State Cyclones (6-2) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at James H. Hilton Coliseum. It tips at 7:30 PM ET on ESPNU.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Iowa State vs. Iowa matchup.

Iowa vs. Iowa State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Iowa vs. Iowa State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Iowa State Moneyline Iowa Moneyline BetMGM Iowa State (-6.5) 155.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Iowa State (-6.5) 156.5 -265 +215 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Iowa vs. Iowa State Betting Trends

Iowa has covered twice in seven matchups with a spread this season.

The Hawkeyes have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

Iowa State has compiled a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Cyclones' eight games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Iowa Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +12500

+12500 The implied probability of Iowa winning the national championship, based on its +12500 moneyline odds, is 0.8%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.