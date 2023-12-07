Iowa vs. Iowa State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 7
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Iowa Hawkeyes (5-3) go up against the Iowa State Cyclones (6-2) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at James H. Hilton Coliseum. It tips at 7:30 PM ET on ESPNU.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Iowa State vs. Iowa matchup.
Iowa vs. Iowa State Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
Iowa vs. Iowa State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Iowa State Moneyline
|Iowa Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Iowa State (-6.5)
|155.5
|-350
|+260
|FanDuel
|Iowa State (-6.5)
|156.5
|-265
|+215
Iowa vs. Iowa State Betting Trends
- Iowa has covered twice in seven matchups with a spread this season.
- The Hawkeyes have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.
- Iowa State has compiled a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- In the Cyclones' eight games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.
Iowa Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +12500
- The implied probability of Iowa winning the national championship, based on its +12500 moneyline odds, is 0.8%.
