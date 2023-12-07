How to Watch Iowa State vs. Iowa on TV or Live Stream - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Iowa Hawkeyes (5-3) battle the Iowa State Cyclones (6-2) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at James H. Hilton Coliseum. It tips at 7:30 PM ET on ESPNU.
Iowa State vs. Iowa Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
- TV: ESPN
Iowa State Stats Insights
- This season, the Cyclones have a 48.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.3% higher than the 43.6% of shots the Hawkeyes' opponents have knocked down.
- Iowa State has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.6% from the field.
- The Hawkeyes are the 89th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Cyclones sit at 127th.
- The Cyclones average 82.9 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 77.1 the Hawkeyes give up.
- Iowa State has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 77.1 points.
Iowa State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Iowa State averaged 72.0 points per game at home last year. On the road, it averaged 63.5 points per contest.
- In home games, the Cyclones ceded 11.9 fewer points per game (56.3) than when playing on the road (68.2).
- Looking at three-pointers, Iowa State fared better at home last year, draining 7.3 three-pointers per game with a 36.5% three-point percentage, compared to 5.5 threes per game and a 29.4% three-point percentage away from home.
Iowa State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Virginia Tech
|L 71-62
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/26/2023
|Texas A&M
|L 73-69
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|12/1/2023
|@ DePaul
|W 99-80
|Wintrust Arena
|12/7/2023
|Iowa
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|12/17/2023
|Florida A&M
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
