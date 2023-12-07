Who's playing and who's not in the NBA on Thursday? Keep reading to find a full injury report for every team, and discover who will suit up and hit the court.

Today's NBA Injury Report

Bucks vs. Pacers Injury Report

5:00 PM ET on Thursday, airing on ESPN

Bucks Injuries: Jae Crowder, SF: Out (Groin), Pat Connaughton, SG: Out (Ankle)

Pacers Injuries: Jalen Smith, PF: Out (Knee/Heel)

Lakers vs. Pelicans Injury Report

9:00 PM ET on Thursday, airing on TNT and truTV

Lakers Injuries: Gabe Vincent, PG: Out (Knee), Anthony Davis, PF: Questionable (Abductor), LeBron James, SF: Questionable (Calf), Jarred Vanderbilt, PF: Questionable (Heel)

Pelicans Injuries: Larry Nance Jr., PF: Out (Rib), Matt Ryan, SF: Out (Calf)

