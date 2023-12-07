Nick Foligno and the Chicago Blackhawks will play on Thursday at 8:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Anaheim Ducks. If you're thinking about a wager on Foligno against the Ducks, we have lots of info to help.

Nick Foligno vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Foligno Season Stats Insights

Foligno has averaged 17:26 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +2).

In three of 24 games this season, Foligno has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Foligno has a point in seven games this year (out of 24), including multiple points three times.

In six of 24 games this season, Foligno has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Foligno has an implied probability of 45.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 32.3% of Foligno going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Foligno Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 87 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 29th-ranked goal differential (-19).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 24 Games 2 12 Points 0 4 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

