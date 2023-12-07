Taylor Raddysh will be on the ice when the Chicago Blackhawks and Anaheim Ducks play at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023. Thinking about a wager on Raddysh in the Blackhawks-Ducks matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Taylor Raddysh vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +280)

Raddysh Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Raddysh has averaged 16:13 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -1.

Raddysh has a goal in four of 24 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In six of 24 games this season, Raddysh has recorded a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Raddysh has an assist in two of 24 games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

Raddysh's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 42.6% that he goes over.

Raddysh has an implied probability of 26.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Raddysh Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have given up 87 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-19) ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 24 Games 3 6 Points 1 4 Goals 0 2 Assists 1

