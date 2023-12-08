The Chicago Bulls, with Alex Caruso, hit the court versus the San Antonio Spurs at 8:30 PM ET on Friday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on December 6, Caruso produced 12 points, six rebounds and two blocks in a 111-100 win versus the Hornets.

If you'd like to place a wager on Caruso's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Alex Caruso Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 9.8 11.6 Rebounds 3.5 3.4 3.0 Assists 2.5 2.3 2.2 PRA -- 15.5 16.8 PR -- 13.2 14.6 3PM 1.5 1.7 2.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Caruso's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Alex Caruso Insights vs. the Spurs

This season, Caruso has made 3.4 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 7.4% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 1.7 threes per game, or 12.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Caruso's Bulls average 99.2 possessions per game, fifth-highest among NBA teams, while the Spurs have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 13th with 105.9 possessions per contest.

The Spurs are the 28th-best defensive team in the NBA, conceding 122.9 points per game.

On the glass, the Spurs have allowed 45 rebounds per game, which puts them 24th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Spurs are 28th in the league, allowing 28.3 per game.

The Spurs are the 28th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 14.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Alex Caruso vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/28/2022 24 3 3 4 1 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.