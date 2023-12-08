On Friday, December 8, 2023 at Frost Bank Center, the Chicago Bulls (8-14) will attempt to end a seven-game road losing skid when squaring off versus the San Antonio Spurs (3-17), airing at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and NBCS-CHI.

Bulls vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and NBCS-CHI

BSSW and NBCS-CHI Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Bulls vs. Spurs Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Bulls vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Bulls have a -103 scoring differential, falling short by 4.7 points per game. They're putting up 107.8 points per game to rank 28th in the league and are giving up 112.5 per outing to rank 13th in the NBA.

The Spurs put up 110.7 points per game (25th in league) while allowing 122.9 per contest (28th in NBA). They have a -244 scoring differential and have been outscored by 12.2 points per game.

The teams combine to score 218.5 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams score 235.4 combined points per game, 8.9 more points than this matchup's total.

Chicago has put together an 8-14-0 ATS record so far this year.

San Antonio has won eight games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 12 times.

Bulls and Spurs NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bulls +15000 +8000 - Spurs +50000 +30000 -

