Frost Bank Center is where the San Antonio Spurs (3-17) and Chicago Bulls (8-14) will square off on Friday at 8:30 PM ET. Victor Wembanyama and Nikola Vucevic are players to watch for the Spurs and Bulls, respectively.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Spurs

Game Day: Friday, December 8

Friday, December 8 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: Frost Bank Center

Frost Bank Center Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW, NBCS-CHI

Bulls' Last Game

The Bulls were victorious in their most recent game against the Hornets, 111-100, on Wednesday. DeMar DeRozan was their top scorer with 29 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM DeMar DeRozan 29 6 3 0 1 1 Nikola Vucevic 20 12 3 0 1 2 Coby White 19 9 5 0 0 3

Bulls Players to Watch

Vucevic averages 15.8 points, 10.0 boards and 3.2 assists, making 45.4% of his shots from the field.

DeRozan averages 21.9 points, 3.5 boards and 4.8 assists, making 45.3% of his shots from the floor and 37.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 triples per contest.

Zach LaVine gives the Bulls 21.0 points, 4.8 boards and 3.4 assists per contest, plus 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Coby White gets the Bulls 15.2 points, 3.4 boards and 4.3 assists per game, plus 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Alex Caruso averages 9.8 points, 3.4 boards and 2.3 assists, making 54.2% of his shots from the floor and 47.8% from 3-point range (third in league), with 1.7 triples per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM DeMar DeRozan 20.4 3.6 4.7 0.6 0.4 1.1 Nikola Vucevic 13.7 9.2 3.6 0.8 0.7 0.8 Coby White 19.0 4.1 4.5 0.6 0.3 4.2 Patrick Williams 10.1 4.7 1.1 1.0 1.0 1.2 Zach LaVine 11.8 2.9 2.5 0.7 0.1 1.4

