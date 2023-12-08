Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cerro Gordo County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Cerro Gordo County, Iowa, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cerro Gordo County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Marshalltown High School at Mason City High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Mason City, IA
- Conference: Central Iowa Metro League - Iowa
- How to Stream: Watch Here
