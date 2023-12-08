Coby White and his Chicago Bulls teammates will take the court versus the San Antonio Spurs on Friday at 8:30 PM ET.

White tallied 19 points, nine rebounds and five assists in his last game, which ended in a 111-100 win against the Hornets.

Coby White Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 15.2 19.0 Rebounds 4.5 3.4 4.1 Assists 5.5 4.3 4.5 PRA -- 22.9 27.6 PR -- 18.6 23.1 3PM 3.5 2.9 4.2



Coby White Insights vs. the Spurs

This season, he's put up 14.1% of the Bulls' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 12.5 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 24.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.9 per game.

The Bulls average the fifth-most possessions per game with 99.2. His opponents, the Spurs, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 13th with 105.9 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Spurs are ranked 28th in the league, giving up 122.9 points per game.

On the boards, the Spurs are ranked 24th in the league, giving up 45 rebounds per game.

The Spurs concede 28.3 assists per contest, 28th-ranked in the NBA.

The Spurs are the 28th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 14.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Coby White vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/6/2023 33 12 1 4 1 0 2 10/28/2022 31 19 4 4 3 0 1

