Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Des Moines County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Des Moines County, Iowa today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Des Moines County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Notre Dame High School at Danville High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Danville, IA
- Conference: Southeast Iowa Superconference - South
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Danville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Danville, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.