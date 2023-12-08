Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Grundy County, Iowa? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we have info on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Grundy County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Dike-New Hartford High School at Columbus Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 8

7:45 PM CT on December 8 Location: Waterloo, IA

Waterloo, IA Conference: North Iowa Cedar League - East

North Iowa Cedar League - East How to Stream: Watch Here

BCLUW High School at GMG Community School District