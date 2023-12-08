Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Howard County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Howard County, Iowa? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Howard County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Riceville High School at Dunkerton High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Dunkerton, IA
- Conference: Iowa Star Conference - North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Crestwood High School at Waukon High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Waukon, IA
- Conference: Northeast Iowa Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
