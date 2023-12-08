Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ida County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Ida County, Iowa. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ida County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ridge View High School at Kingsley-Pierson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Kingsley, IA
- Conference: Western Valley Activities Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.