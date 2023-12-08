Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marshall County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Marshall County, Iowa, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marshall County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Marshalltown High School at Mason City High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Mason City, IA
- Conference: Central Iowa Metro League - Iowa
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.