Who Will Score a Goal in the NHL Today? - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There are 13 games on the NHL card Thursday, and anytime goal-scorer odds for players from around the league are listed here.
Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds
David Pastrnak (Bruins) -120 to score
Bruins vs. Sabres
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7
- Pastrnak's stats: 14 goals in 24 games
Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs) +100 to score
Maple Leafs vs. Senators
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7
- Matthews' stats: 16 goals in 22 games
William Nylander (Maple Leafs) +110 to score
Maple Leafs vs. Senators
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7
- Nylander's stats: 12 goals in 22 games
Mikko Rantanen (Avalanche) +110 to score
Avalanche vs. Jets
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7
- Rantanen's stats: 12 goals in 25 games
Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche) +120 to score
Avalanche vs. Jets
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7
- MacKinnon's stats: 9 goals in 25 games
Filip Forsberg (Predators) +125 to score
Predators vs. Lightning
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7
- Forsberg's stats: 13 goals in 25 games
Jack Hughes (Devils) +130 to score
Devils vs. Kraken
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 7
- Hughes' stats: 10 goals in 18 games
Brad Marchand (Bruins) +130 to score
Bruins vs. Sabres
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7
- Marchand's stats: 11 goals in 24 games
Alex DeBrincat (Red Wings) +135 to score
Red Wings vs. Sharks
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7
- DeBrincat's stats: 13 goals in 24 games
Brock Boeser (Canucks) +135 to score
Canucks vs. Wild
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7
- Boeser's stats: 18 goals in 26 games
