Patrick Williams and his Chicago Bulls teammates face off versus the San Antonio Spurs on Friday at 8:30 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, a 111-100 win over the Hornets, Williams put up eight points, nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

Below, we look at Williams' stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.

Patrick Williams Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 8.0 10.1 Rebounds 4.5 4.1 4.7 Assists -- 1.2 1.1 PRA -- 13.3 15.9 PR -- 12.1 14.8 3PM 1.5 1.0 1.2



Patrick Williams Insights vs. the Spurs

This season, Williams has made 3.0 shots per game, which adds up to 7.4% of his team's total makes.

He's put up 3.1 threes per game, or 9.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Williams' opponents, the Spurs, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 105.9 possessions per game, while his Bulls average 99.2 per game, fifth-highest among NBA teams.

The Spurs are the 28th-best defensive squad in the league, conceding 122.9 points per game.

The Spurs give up 45 rebounds per game, ranking 24th in the NBA.

Conceding 28.3 assists per contest, the Spurs are the 28th-ranked team in the NBA.

Giving up 14.3 made 3-pointers per game, the Spurs are the 28th-ranked team in the league.

Patrick Williams vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/6/2023 18 11 6 3 1 0 1 10/28/2022 20 10 2 1 1 0 3

