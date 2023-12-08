Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Scott County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Scott County, Iowa today, we've got you covered below.
Scott County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Scott High School at Central Dewitt High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: DeWitt, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bettendorf High School at Pleasant Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Bettendorf, IA
- Conference: Mississippi Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Duplicate Central High School at Davenport West High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Davenport, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
