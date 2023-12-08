Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Woodbury County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Woodbury County, Iowa today, we've got what you need.
Woodbury County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sioux City North High School at Abraham Lincoln High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 8
- Location: Denver, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westwood High School at Woodbury Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Moville, IA
- Conference: Western Valley Activities Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
