When the Chicago Blackhawks play the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, will Cole Guttman find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Cole Guttman score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Guttman stats and insights

Guttman has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Blues this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Guttman has no points on the power play.

Guttman averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.1%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blues defensive stats

On defense, the Blues are giving up 84 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Guttman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:39 Home W 1-0 12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 13:15 Home L 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:02 Away L 4-1 11/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:14 Home L 4-2 11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:31 Home W 4-3 OT 10/14/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 9:13 Away L 3-2 10/11/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 10:56 Away L 3-1 10/10/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 9:15 Away W 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blackhawks vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.