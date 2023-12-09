Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks will face the St. Louis Blues at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, at United Center. Looking to wager on Bedard's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Connor Bedard vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Bedard Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Bedard has a plus-minus of -14, while averaging 19:20 on the ice per game.

In Bedard's 25 games played this season he's scored in nine of them and netted multiple goals in two.

In 17 of 25 games this season, Bedard has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Bedard has posted an assist in a game nine times this season in 25 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 63.6% that Bedard hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Bedard has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Bedard Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 84 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -10 goal differential ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 25 Games 1 21 Points 0 11 Goals 0 10 Assists 0

