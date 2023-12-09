A pair of streaking squads hit the court when the Nevada Wolf Pack (7-0) host the Drake Bulldogs (8-1) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The Wolf Pack are putting their seven-game winning streak on the line versus the Bulldogs, winners of five in a row.

Drake vs. Nevada Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada

Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada TV: NSN

Drake Stats Insights

The Bulldogs' 47.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.2 percentage points higher than the Wolf Pack have allowed to their opponents (38.7%).

This season, Drake has an 8-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 38.7% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 303rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wolf Pack sit at 221st.

The Bulldogs score 14.3 more points per game (79.2) than the Wolf Pack give up (64.9).

Drake is 8-1 when it scores more than 64.9 points.

Drake Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Drake scored 80.3 points per game last season, 7.8 more than it averaged away (72.5).

At home, the Bulldogs conceded 61.9 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 69.6.

At home, Drake made 8.5 3-pointers per game last season, one more than it averaged away (7.5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (36%) than on the road (38%).

