Drake vs. Nevada: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 9
The Nevada Wolf Pack (7-0) will attempt to build on a seven-game winning streak when they host the Drake Bulldogs (8-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The Bulldogs have won five games in a row.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Nevada vs. Drake matchup.
Drake vs. Nevada Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada
- How to Watch on TV: MW Network
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Drake vs. Nevada Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nevada Moneyline
|Drake Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Nevada (-3.5)
|146.5
|-160
|+135
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Nevada (-3.5)
|146.5
|-164
|+134
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Drake vs. Nevada Betting Trends
- Drake has put together a 3-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Nevada has compiled a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
- A total of four out of the Wolf Pack's six games this season have hit the over.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.