Drake vs. Nevada December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Nevada Wolf Pack (4-0) play the Drake Bulldogs (5-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 airing on MW Network.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Drake vs. Nevada Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: MW Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Drake Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Drake Players to Watch
- Kenan Blackshear: 17.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 6.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Nick Davidson: 11.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Jarod Lucas: 18.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tre Coleman: 8.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jazz Gardner: 7.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Nevada Top Players (2022-23)
- Blackshear: 14.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Darrion Williams: 7.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Lucas: 17.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Will Baker: 13.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Coleman: 6.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Drake vs. Nevada Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Nevada Rank
|Nevada AVG
|Drake AVG
|Drake Rank
|155th
|72.6
|Points Scored
|74.8
|101st
|105th
|67.8
|Points Allowed
|63.9
|33rd
|258th
|30.5
|Rebounds
|33.5
|74th
|338th
|6.1
|Off. Rebounds
|7.1
|292nd
|200th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|7.9
|112th
|81st
|14.4
|Assists
|13.7
|128th
|25th
|10.1
|Turnovers
|9.8
|22nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.