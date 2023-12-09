The Nevada Wolf Pack (7-0) will try to extend a seven-game winning streak when they host the Drake Bulldogs (8-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 as 4.5-point favorites. The Bulldogs have won five games in a row. The matchup's over/under is set at 148.5.

Drake vs. Nevada Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Henderson, Nevada

Henderson, Nevada Venue: Dollar Loan Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nevada -4.5 148.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulldogs Betting Records & Stats

Drake has played three games this season that finished with a point total above 148.5 points.

Drake has a 148.9-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 0.4 more points than this game's total.

Drake is 3-5-0 against the spread this year.

Drake has yet to play a game this season while listed as the underdog.

The Bulldogs have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +165.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Drake has a 37.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Drake vs. Nevada Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nevada 1 16.7% 83.7 162.9 64.9 134.6 145.5 Drake 3 37.5% 79.2 162.9 69.7 134.6 143.8

Additional Drake Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs put up an average of 79.2 points per game, 14.3 more points than the 64.9 the Wolf Pack give up to opponents.

Drake is 3-5 against the spread and 8-1 overall when it scores more than 64.9 points.

Drake vs. Nevada Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nevada 4-2-0 3-2 4-2-0 Drake 3-5-0 0-0 5-3-0

Drake vs. Nevada Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Nevada Drake 14-1 Home Record 14-1 6-7 Away Record 6-6 8-3-0 Home ATS Record 7-7-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 76.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.3 66.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.5 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-4-0

