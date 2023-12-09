Want to know how to watch high school basketball games in Johnson County, Iowa today? We have what you need here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Johnson County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today

English Valleys High School at Lone Tree High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 9

3:30 PM CT on December 9 Location: Lone Tree, IA

Lone Tree, IA How to Stream: Watch Here

Iowa City High School at Davenport West High School