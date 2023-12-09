Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Linn County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 2:39 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Linn County, Iowa today? We've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Linn County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cedar Valley Christian School at Danville High School
- Game Time: 1:45 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Danville, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Burlington High School at Prairie High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Cedar Rapids, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.