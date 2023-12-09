The Toledo Rockets (4-4) face the Northern Iowa Panthers (3-6) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Northern Iowa vs. Toledo Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Northern Iowa Stats Insights

  • The Panthers are shooting 46.2% from the field, 4.3% lower than the 50.5% the Rockets' opponents have shot this season.
  • The Rockets are the rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers rank 300th.
  • The Panthers' 75.7 points per game are just 1.1 fewer points than the 76.8 the Rockets give up to opponents.
  • Northern Iowa has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 76.8 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Northern Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Northern Iowa scored 4.9 more points per game at home (71.8) than on the road (66.9).
  • At home, the Panthers gave up 68.3 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 72.8.
  • At home, Northern Iowa sunk 8 treys per game last season, 1.3 more than it averaged away (6.7). Northern Iowa's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.7%) than away (31.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Iowa Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Belmont L 90-70 McLeod Center
12/2/2023 @ Evansville L 91-89 Ford Center
12/6/2023 Richmond W 78-73 McLeod Center
12/9/2023 @ Toledo - Savage Arena
12/12/2023 Prairie View A&M - McLeod Center
12/17/2023 Alcorn State - McLeod Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.