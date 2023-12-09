The Toledo Rockets (4-4) face the Northern Iowa Panthers (3-6) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Northern Iowa vs. Toledo Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio

Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Northern Iowa Stats Insights

The Panthers are shooting 46.2% from the field, 4.3% lower than the 50.5% the Rockets' opponents have shot this season.

The Rockets are the rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers rank 300th.

The Panthers' 75.7 points per game are just 1.1 fewer points than the 76.8 the Rockets give up to opponents.

Northern Iowa has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 76.8 points.

Northern Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Northern Iowa scored 4.9 more points per game at home (71.8) than on the road (66.9).

At home, the Panthers gave up 68.3 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 72.8.

At home, Northern Iowa sunk 8 treys per game last season, 1.3 more than it averaged away (6.7). Northern Iowa's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.7%) than away (31.9%).

