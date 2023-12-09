How to Watch Northern Iowa vs. Toledo on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Toledo Rockets (4-4) face the Northern Iowa Panthers (3-6) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Northern Iowa vs. Toledo Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other MVC Games
Northern Iowa Stats Insights
- The Panthers are shooting 46.2% from the field, 4.3% lower than the 50.5% the Rockets' opponents have shot this season.
- The Rockets are the rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers rank 300th.
- The Panthers' 75.7 points per game are just 1.1 fewer points than the 76.8 the Rockets give up to opponents.
- Northern Iowa has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 76.8 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Northern Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Northern Iowa scored 4.9 more points per game at home (71.8) than on the road (66.9).
- At home, the Panthers gave up 68.3 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 72.8.
- At home, Northern Iowa sunk 8 treys per game last season, 1.3 more than it averaged away (6.7). Northern Iowa's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.7%) than away (31.9%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Northern Iowa Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Belmont
|L 90-70
|McLeod Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Evansville
|L 91-89
|Ford Center
|12/6/2023
|Richmond
|W 78-73
|McLeod Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Toledo
|-
|Savage Arena
|12/12/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|-
|McLeod Center
|12/17/2023
|Alcorn State
|-
|McLeod Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.