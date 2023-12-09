Should you wager on Philipp Kurashev to light the lamp when the Chicago Blackhawks and the St. Louis Blues meet up on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Philipp Kurashev score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Kurashev stats and insights

  • In five of 19 games this season, Kurashev has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has taken three shots in one game versus the Blues this season, but has not scored.
  • Kurashev has picked up two goals and one assist on the power play.
  • He has a 14.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

  • The Blues have conceded 84 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Kurashev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 17:45 Home W 1-0
12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 22:11 Home L 4-3 SO
12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:17 Away L 4-1
12/2/2023 Jets 1 0 1 20:45 Away L 3-1
11/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:46 Away L 5-1
11/28/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:50 Home W 4-3
11/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:38 Home L 4-2
11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 17:46 Home W 4-3 OT
11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 18:59 Away L 7-3
11/19/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 20:19 Home L 3-2

Blackhawks vs. Blues game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

