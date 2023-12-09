Can we expect Ryan Donato scoring a goal when the Chicago Blackhawks clash with the St. Louis Blues at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Ryan Donato score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Donato stats and insights

In four of 25 games this season, Donato has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has scored one goal against the Blues this season in one game (three shots).

Donato has zero points on the power play.

Donato averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.2%.

Blues defensive stats

On defense, the Blues are giving up 84 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.0 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Donato recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 11:54 Home W 1-0 12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:22 Home L 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:52 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:09 Away L 3-1 11/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 11:36 Away L 5-1 11/28/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 11:03 Home W 4-3 11/26/2023 Blues 2 1 1 15:30 Home L 4-2 11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:40 Home W 4-3 OT 11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:35 Away L 7-3 11/19/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 10:19 Home L 3-2

Blackhawks vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

