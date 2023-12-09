Seth Jones will be among those in action Saturday when his Chicago Blackhawks meet the St. Louis Blues at United Center. Prop bets for Jones in that upcoming Blackhawks-Blues matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Seth Jones vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Jones Season Stats Insights

Jones' plus-minus rating this season, in 25:21 per game on the ice, is -3.

Jones has yet to score a goal this season through 25 games played.

In nine of 25 games this year, Jones has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Jones has an assist in nine of 25 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Jones' implied probability to go over his point total is 53.5% based on the odds.

There is a 46.5% chance of Jones having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Jones Stats vs. the Blues

On the defensive side, the Blues are allowing 84 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-10) ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 25 Games 4 10 Points 3 0 Goals 0 10 Assists 3

