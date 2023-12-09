Our projection model predicts the North Dakota State Bison will defeat the South Dakota Coyotes on Saturday, December 9 at 2:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at DakotaDome, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

South Dakota vs. North Dakota State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction North Dakota State (-1.8) 48.6 North Dakota State 25, South Dakota 23

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 15 Predictions

South Dakota Betting Info (2022)

The Coyotes covered just twice in 11 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Coyotes games.

North Dakota State Betting Info (2023)

The Bison's ATS record is 3-2-0 this year.

In Bison five games with a set total, one has hit the over (20%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coyotes vs. Bison 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed South Dakota 24.6 15.4 34.0 24.0 22.6 14.0 North Dakota State 38.3 19.3 66.0 3.0 35.0 34.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.