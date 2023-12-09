The Syracuse Orange (6-3) go up against the Georgetown Hoyas (5-3) at 11:30 AM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on FOX.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Syracuse vs. Georgetown matchup.

Syracuse vs. Georgetown Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: FOX

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Syracuse vs. Georgetown Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Syracuse vs. Georgetown Betting Trends

Syracuse has covered just twice in eight chances against the spread this season.

The Orange and their opponents have combined to go over the point total three out of eight times this season.

Georgetown has put together a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

Hoyas games have hit the over five out of seven times this year.

Syracuse Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 Oddsmakers rate Syracuse much higher (58th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (86th).

Based on its moneyline odds, Syracuse has a 0.5% chance of winning the national championship.

Georgetown Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 While our computer ranking puts Georgetown 210th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank is significantly higher, placing it 95th.

Georgetown has a 0.1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.