Xavier vs. Cincinnati: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 9
The Cincinnati Bearcats (7-0) will attempt to build on a seven-game winning run when visiting the Xavier Musketeers (4-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Cintas Center. This contest is at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Xavier vs. Cincinnati matchup.
Xavier vs. Cincinnati Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Xavier vs. Cincinnati Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Xavier Moneyline
|Cincinnati Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Xavier (-1.5)
|152.5
|-120
|+100
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Xavier (-1.5)
|152.5
|-118
|-102
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Xavier vs. Cincinnati Betting Trends
- Xavier has put together a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Musketeers games have gone over the point total four out of eight times this season.
- Cincinnati has covered four times in seven chances against the spread this year.
- So far this season, five out of the Bearcats' seven games with an over/under have hit the over.
Xavier Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +10000
- Xavier is 44th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+10000), much higher than its computer rankings (62nd).
- Based on its moneyline odds, Xavier has a 1% chance of winning the national championship.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.