The Detroit Lions (9-3) and the Chicago Bears (4-8) square off on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Soldier Field in a clash of NFC North opponents.

How to Watch Lions vs. Bears

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX

Bears Insights

The Bears rack up 3.6 fewer points per game (20.2) than the Lions surrender (23.8).

The Bears rack up only 0.9 more yards per game (323.3) than the Lions give up (322.4).

This season Chicago racks up 137.7 yards per game on the ground, 44.6 more than Detroit allows (93.1).

This season the Bears have turned the ball over 21 times, seven more than the Lions' takeaways (14).

Bears Home Performance

The Bears score more points at home (21.4 per game) than they do overall (20.2), and concede fewer points at home (22.6 per game) than overall (24.7).

The Bears accumulate 335 yards per game at home (11.7 more than overall) and concede 261.6 at home (56.9 fewer than overall).

At home, Chicago picks up fewer passing yards (182.8 per game) than it does overall (185.6). But it also gives up fewer passing yards at home (198.2) than overall (239.5).

At home, the Bears pick up more rushing yards (152.2 per game) than they do overall (137.7). They also allow fewer rushing yards at home (63.4) than they do overall (79).

The Bears convert 43.3% of third downs at home (equal to their overall average), and concede on 34.4% at home (compared to 46.1% overall).

Bears Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/9/2023 Carolina W 16-13 Amazon Prime Video 11/19/2023 at Detroit L 31-26 FOX 11/27/2023 at Minnesota W 12-10 ABC/ESPN 12/10/2023 Detroit - FOX 12/17/2023 at Cleveland - FOX 12/24/2023 Arizona - FOX 12/31/2023 Atlanta - CBS

