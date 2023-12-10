How to Watch Bears vs. Lions on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 14
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 6:57 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Detroit Lions (9-3) and the Chicago Bears (4-8) square off on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Soldier Field in a clash of NFC North opponents.
In the story below, we lay out all the details you need to watch this matchup.
How to Watch Lions vs. Bears
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: FOX
Bears Insights
- The Bears rack up 3.6 fewer points per game (20.2) than the Lions surrender (23.8).
- The Bears rack up only 0.9 more yards per game (323.3) than the Lions give up (322.4).
- This season Chicago racks up 137.7 yards per game on the ground, 44.6 more than Detroit allows (93.1).
- This season the Bears have turned the ball over 21 times, seven more than the Lions' takeaways (14).
Bears Home Performance
- The Bears score more points at home (21.4 per game) than they do overall (20.2), and concede fewer points at home (22.6 per game) than overall (24.7).
- The Bears accumulate 335 yards per game at home (11.7 more than overall) and concede 261.6 at home (56.9 fewer than overall).
- At home, Chicago picks up fewer passing yards (182.8 per game) than it does overall (185.6). But it also gives up fewer passing yards at home (198.2) than overall (239.5).
- At home, the Bears pick up more rushing yards (152.2 per game) than they do overall (137.7). They also allow fewer rushing yards at home (63.4) than they do overall (79).
- The Bears convert 43.3% of third downs at home (equal to their overall average), and concede on 34.4% at home (compared to 46.1% overall).
Bears Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/9/2023
|Carolina
|W 16-13
|Amazon Prime Video
|11/19/2023
|at Detroit
|L 31-26
|FOX
|11/27/2023
|at Minnesota
|W 12-10
|ABC/ESPN
|12/10/2023
|Detroit
|-
|FOX
|12/17/2023
|at Cleveland
|-
|FOX
|12/24/2023
|Arizona
|-
|FOX
|12/31/2023
|Atlanta
|-
|CBS
