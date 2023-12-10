Bears vs. Lions: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 14
NFC North foes clash when the Detroit Lions (9-3) visit the Chicago Bears (4-8) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Soldier Field. Detroit is favored by 3.5 points. For this game, the total has been set at 43 points.
Take a look at the betting insights and trends for the Lions as they prepare for this matchup against the Bears. Before the Bears take on the Lions, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their recent betting trends and insights.
Bears vs. Lions Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Detroit Moneyline
|Chicago Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Lions (-3.5)
|43
|-175
|+145
|FanDuel
|Lions (-3)
|42.5
|-176
|+148
Other Week 14 Odds
Chicago vs. Detroit Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois
- TV Info: FOX
Bears vs. Lions Betting Insights
- Chicago is 5-6-1 against the spread this year.
- The Bears' ATS record as 3.5-point underdogs or greater is 3-2.
- Chicago has seen seven of its 12 games hit the over.
- Detroit has an 8-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- As 3.5-point favorites or more, the Lions are 3-3 against the spread.
- Detroit games have hit the over on eight of 12 occasions (66.7%).
