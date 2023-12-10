NFC North foes clash when the Detroit Lions (9-3) visit the Chicago Bears (4-8) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Soldier Field. Detroit is favored by 3.5 points. For this game, the total has been set at 43 points.

Take a look at the betting insights and trends for the Lions as they prepare for this matchup against the Bears. Before the Bears take on the Lions, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their recent betting trends and insights.

Bears vs. Lions Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Detroit Moneyline Chicago Moneyline BetMGM Lions (-3.5) 43 -175 +145 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Lions (-3) 42.5 -176 +148 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Chicago vs. Detroit Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois TV Info: FOX

Bears vs. Lions Betting Insights

Chicago is 5-6-1 against the spread this year.

The Bears' ATS record as 3.5-point underdogs or greater is 3-2.

Chicago has seen seven of its 12 games hit the over.

Detroit has an 8-4-0 record against the spread this season.

As 3.5-point favorites or more, the Lions are 3-3 against the spread.

Detroit games have hit the over on eight of 12 occasions (66.7%).

