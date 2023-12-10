Bears vs. Lions: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NFC North opponents meet when the Detroit Lions (9-3) and the Chicago Bears (4-8) square off on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Soldier Field.
The betting insights and trends for the Lions and Bears can be found below before they play on Sunday.
Bears vs. Lions Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Soldier Field
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Lions
|3.5
|43
|-175
|+145
Bears vs. Lions Betting Records & Stats
Chicago Bears
- The Bears have combined with their opponent to score more than 43 points in seven of 12 games this season.
- Chicago's games this year have had a 43.4-point total on average, 0.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Bears have covered the spread in a game five times this year (5-6-1).
- This season, the Bears have been the underdog 10 times and won three of those games.
- Chicago has a record of 1-4 in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +145 on the moneyline.
Detroit Lions
- Detroit has an average point total of 46.5 in their matchups this year, 3.5 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Lions have covered the spread in a game eight times this season (8-4-0).
- The Lions have won eight of their 10 games as moneyline favorites this season (80%).
- Detroit has a 5-2 record (winning 71.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -175 or shorter.
Lions vs. Bears Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Lions
|27.3
|6
|23.8
|23
|46.5
|8
|12
|Bears
|20.2
|22
|24.7
|27
|43.4
|7
|12
Bears vs. Lions Betting Insights & Trends
Bears
- In its past three games, Chicago has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.
- In the Bears' past three games, they have gone over the total once.
- In NFC North games, the Bears are scoring fewer points (17.8) than their overall average (20.2) but also conceding fewer points (24.5) than overall (24.7).
- The Lions have totaled 41 more points than their opponents this season (3.5 per game), while the Bears have been outscored by 54 points (4.5 per game).
Lions
- Detroit has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, over its last three contests.
- In its past three games, Detroit has gone over the total.
- In divisional games, the Lions are averaging 29 points per game, while they own an overall season average of 27.3 points per game. It's a different situation on defense, where they are allowing 25 points per game in divisional games compared to 23.8 points per game in all games.
- The Lions have outscored their opponents by a total of 41 points this season (3.5 per game), and opponents of the Bears have outscored them by 54 points on the year (4.5 per game).
Bears Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|43.4
|41.7
|44.6
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.5
|22.4
|26
|ATS Record
|5-6-1
|1-3-1
|4-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|7-5-0
|3-2-0
|4-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-1
|1-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-7
|1-2
|2-5
Lions Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|46.5
|46.3
|46.8
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.8
|26.7
|25
|ATS Record
|8-4-0
|3-3-0
|5-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|8-4-0
|4-2-0
|4-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|8-2
|4-2
|4-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
