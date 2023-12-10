The Washington Capitals (13-8-3) are favored on the road (-155 moneyline odds to win) against the Chicago Blackhawks (9-16-1, +125 moneyline odds). The outing on Sunday begins at 7:00 PM ET from United Center on NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+.

Blackhawks vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+ Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Blackhawks vs. Capitals Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Blackhawks vs. Capitals Betting Trends

Chicago has played 16 games this season with more than 6 goals.

The Capitals have won 75.0% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (6-2).

The Blackhawks have been an underdog in 25 games this season, with eight upset wins (32.0%).

Washington is 2-1 in games it has played with moneyline odds of -155 or shorter (66.7% win percentage).

Chicago has 23 games this season playing as the underdog by +125 or longer, and is 7-16 in those contests.

Blackhawks Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 3-7 5-5-0 6.0 2.50 3.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 2.50 3.10 3 10.3% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-5-1 5-5 4-5-1 6.4 2.30 3.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-5-1 2.30 3.30 3 10.3% Record as ML Favorite 3-1 Record as ML Underdog 2-4 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 3-6 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5

