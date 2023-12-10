Blackhawks vs. Capitals December 10 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 12:00 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Two of the top players to watch when the Washington Capitals face the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday at United Center -- beginning at 7:00 PM ET -- are the Capitals' John Carlson and the Blackhawks' Connor Bedard.
Blackhawks vs. Capitals Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Capitals (-155)
- Total: 6
- TV: NBCS-CHI,MNMT,ESPN+
Blackhawks Players to Watch
- Bedard's 11 goals and 10 assists in 26 contests give him 21 points on the season.
- Chicago's Jason Dickinson has posted 14 total points (0.5 per game), with nine goals and five assists.
- This season, Philipp Kurashev has five goals and nine assists for Washington.
- In the crease, Arvid Soderblom has an .884 save percentage (60th in the league), with 306 total saves, while giving up 40 goals (3.6 goals against average). He has put up a 2-8-1 record between the posts for Chicago this season.
Capitals Players to Watch
- Carlson is one of Washington's top contributors with 15 points. He has scored one goal and picked up 14 assists this season.
- Alexander Ovechkin has picked up 15 points (0.6 per game), scoring five goals and adding 10 assists.
- Tom Wilson's 15 points this season are via nine goals and six assists.
- Charlie Lindgren's record is 6-2-1. He has conceded 23 goals (2.3 goals against average) and racked up 309 saves with a .931% save percentage (third-best in league).
Blackhawks vs. Capitals Stat Comparison
|Capitals Rank
|Capitals AVG
|Blackhawks AVG
|Blackhawks Rank
|30th
|2.42
|Goals Scored
|2.42
|30th
|10th
|2.88
|Goals Allowed
|3.42
|25th
|29th
|27.8
|Shots
|27.3
|31st
|20th
|31.1
|Shots Allowed
|33
|28th
|32nd
|8.57%
|Power Play %
|10.98%
|29th
|20th
|78.08%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.19%
|23rd
