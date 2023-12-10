Blackhawks vs. Capitals: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Washington Capitals (13-8-3) visit the Chicago Blackhawks (9-16-1) at United Center on Sunday, December 10 at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+, with both teams fresh off of a win. The Capitals are coming off a 4-0 triumph over the New York Rangers, while the Blackhawks took down the St. Louis Blues 3-1 in their last outing.
Blackhawks vs. Capitals Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Capitals (-155)
|Blackhawks (+125)
|6
|Capitals (-1.5)
Blackhawks Betting Insights
- The Blackhawks have been made an underdog 25 times this season, and won eight, or 32.0%, of those games.
- This season Chicago has won seven of its 23 games, or 30.4%, when it's the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.
- The Blackhawks have a 44.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Chicago's games this season have had over 6 goals 16 of 26 times.
Blackhawks vs Capitals Additional Info
Blackhawks vs. Capitals Rankings
|Capitals Total (Rank)
|Blackhawks Total (Rank)
|58 (31st)
|Goals
|63 (30th)
|69 (7th)
|Goals Allowed
|89 (23rd)
|6 (32nd)
|Power Play Goals
|9 (29th)
|16 (12th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|20 (23rd)
Blackhawks Advanced Stats
- The Blackhawks went 4-5-1 over its most recent 10 games, including a 5-5-0 line versus the spread in that span.
- Four of Chicago's past 10 contests have gone over the total.
- The Blackhawks have averaged a total of 6.4 combined goals over their last 10 games, 0.4 greater than this game's over/under of 6.
- Over their past 10 games, the Blackhawks and their opponents are averaging 5.8 goals, 0.5 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.
- The Blackhawks have scored 63 goals this season (2.4 per game) to rank 30th in the NHL.
- The Blackhawks have allowed 89 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 23rd.
- Their -26 goal differential ranks 31st in the league.
