The Washington Capitals (13-8-3) square off against the Chicago Blackhawks (9-16-1) at United Center on Sunday, December 10 at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+, with each team back in action after a win. The Capitals defeated the New York Rangers 4-0 in their last game, while the Blackhawks are coming off a 3-1 win over the St. Louis Blues.

In the last 10 games, the Blackhawks are 4-5-1 while scoring 23 total goals (three power-play goals on 29 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 10.3%). They have given up 33 goals.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a look at which squad we predict will bring home the victory in Sunday's action on the ice.

Blackhawks vs. Capitals Predictions for Sunday

Our computer model for this game expects a final tally of Blackhawks 4, Capitals 3.

Moneyline Pick: Blackhawks (+125)

Blackhawks (+125) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.7 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 5.7 goals on average) Spread Pick: Blackhawks (+1.5)

Blackhawks Splits and Trends

The Blackhawks have a 9-16-1 record this season and are 2-1-3 in contests that have gone to overtime.

Chicago has earned eight points (4-3-0) in its seven games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Blackhawks registered just one goal in six games and they've earned two points (1-5-0) in those contests.

Chicago failed to win all six games this season when it scored exactly two goals.

The Blackhawks have scored three or more goals 12 times, earning 17 points from those matchups (8-3-1).

This season, Chicago has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in nine games has a record of 5-4-0 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent, Chicago is 1-4-0 (two points) this season.

The Blackhawks' opponents have had more shots in 20 games. The Blackhawks went 8-11-1 in those matchups (17 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Capitals Rank Capitals AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 30th 2.42 Goals Scored 2.42 30th 10th 2.88 Goals Allowed 3.42 25th 29th 27.8 Shots 27.3 31st 20th 31.1 Shots Allowed 33 28th 32nd 8.57% Power Play % 10.98% 29th 20th 78.08% Penalty Kill % 76.19% 23rd

Blackhawks vs. Capitals Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

