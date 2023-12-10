Should you wager on Cole Guttman to score a goal when the Chicago Blackhawks and the Washington Capitals face off on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Cole Guttman score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Guttman stats and insights

Guttman has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Capitals.

Guttman has zero points on the power play.

Guttman's shooting percentage is 6.7%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

On defense, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 69 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.7 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Guttman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Blues 1 0 1 12:02 Home W 3-1 12/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:39 Home W 1-0 12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 13:15 Home L 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:02 Away L 4-1 11/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:14 Home L 4-2 11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:31 Home W 4-3 OT 10/14/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 9:13 Away L 3-2 10/11/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 10:56 Away L 3-1 10/10/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 9:15 Away W 4-2

Blackhawks vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

