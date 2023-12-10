The Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions are set to play in a Week 14 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Cole Kmet score a touchdown in this game? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent statistics and trends.

Will Cole Kmet score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a TD)

Kmet's 56 receptions have turned into 482 yards (40.2 per game) and five TDs. He has been targeted on 68 occasions.

In three of 11 games this year, Kmet has a touchdown catch, with more than one TD in two games.

Cole Kmet Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 7 5 44 0 Week 2 @Buccaneers 6 4 38 0 Week 3 @Chiefs 2 2 22 0 Week 4 Broncos 9 7 85 2 Week 5 @Commanders 5 5 42 1 Week 6 Vikings 3 2 9 0 Week 8 @Chargers 10 10 79 0 Week 9 @Saints 8 6 55 2 Week 10 Panthers 7 5 45 0 Week 11 @Lions 4 3 20 0 Week 12 @Vikings 7 7 43 0

