D.J. Moore will be running routes against the 21st-ranked passing defense in the league when his Chicago Bears take on the Detroit Lions in Week 14, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

So far this season, Moore has hauled in 70 passes on 93 targets for a team-high 1,003 yards and six TDs, averaging 83.6 yards per game.

Moore vs. the Lions

Moore vs the Lions (since 2021): 2 GP / 89.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 89.5 REC YPG / REC TD Detroit has allowed three opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Lions have allowed 17 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Detroit has allowed three players to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 229.3 passing yards per game yielded by the Lions defense makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Lions have scored 20 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). The Lions' defense is 27th in the NFL in that category.

D.J. Moore Receiving Props vs. the Lions

Receiving Yards: 67.5 (-118)

Moore Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Moore has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 50.0% of his games (six of 12).

Moore has received 25.5% of his team's 365 passing attempts this season (93 targets).

He is averaging 10.8 yards per target (ninth in NFL play), picking up 1,003 yards on 93 passes thrown his way.

Moore has reeled in a touchdown pass in four of 12 games this season, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

He has six total touchdowns this season (25.0% of his team's 24 offensive TDs).

With six red zone targets, Moore has been on the receiving end of 14.6% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.

Moore's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Vikings 11/27/2023 Week 12 13 TAR / 11 REC / 114 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 11/19/2023 Week 11 9 TAR / 7 REC / 96 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 11/9/2023 Week 10 9 TAR / 5 REC / 58 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 3 REC / 44 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 10/29/2023 Week 8 6 TAR / 4 REC / 55 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

