D'Onta Foreman was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems likely to play when the Chicago Bears match up with the Detroit Lions at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 14. Looking for Foreman's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Foreman has season stats that include 381 rushing yards on 92 carries (4.1 per attempt) and four touchdowns, plus nine receptions on 13 targets for 55 yards.

D'Onta Foreman Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

No other RB is listed on the injury report for the Bears.

Week 14 Injury Reports

Bears vs. Lions Game Info

Game Day: December 10, 2023

December 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Foreman 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 92 381 4 4.1 13 9 55 1

Foreman Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Packers 5 16 0 2 8 0 Week 6 Vikings 15 65 0 1 2 0 Week 7 Raiders 16 89 2 3 31 1 Week 8 @Chargers 9 34 0 1 2 0 Week 9 @Saints 20 83 0 0 0 0 Week 10 Panthers 21 80 1 2 12 0 Week 11 @Lions 6 14 1 0 0 0

