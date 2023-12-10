When the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions square off in Week 14 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will D'Onta Foreman score a touchdown? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, continue reading.

Will D'Onta Foreman score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a TD)

Foreman has rushed for 381 yards on 92 carries (54.4 ypg), with four touchdowns.

Foreman has added nine catches for 55 yards (7.9 per game) and one receiving touchdown.

Foreman has rushed for a TD in three games, with multiple rushing TDs once.

He has had a touchdown catch in one of seven games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

D'Onta Foreman Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Packers 5 16 0 2 8 0 Week 6 Vikings 15 65 0 1 2 0 Week 7 Raiders 16 89 2 3 31 1 Week 8 @Chargers 9 34 0 1 2 0 Week 9 @Saints 20 83 0 0 0 0 Week 10 Panthers 21 80 1 2 12 0 Week 11 @Lions 6 14 1 0 0 0

