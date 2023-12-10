Darnell Mooney has a decent matchup when his Chicago Bears meet the Detroit Lions in Week 14 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Lions have allowed 229.3 passing yards per game, 21st in the league.

Mooney has 25 grabs on 42 targets for 351 yards and one score, with an average of 31.9 yards per game.

Mooney vs. the Lions

Mooney vs the Lions (since 2021): 4 GP / 82.2 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 82.2 REC YPG / REC TD Three players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Detroit in the 2023 season.

The Lions have allowed 17 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Detroit has allowed three players to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The pass defense of the Lions is allowing 229.3 yards per outing this year, which ranks 21st in the league.

The Lions' defense is ranked 27th in the NFL with 20 passing TDs allowed so far this year.

Darnell Mooney Receiving Props vs. the Lions

Receiving Yards: 22.5 (-111)

Mooney Receiving Insights

Mooney, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in seven of 11 games this season.

Mooney has been targeted on 42 of his team's 365 passing attempts this season (11.5% target share).

He has been targeted 42 times, averaging 8.4 yards per target (41st in NFL).

In one of 11 games this year, Mooney has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

He has one touchdown this season (4.2% of his team's 24 offensive TDs).

Mooney (four red zone targets) has been targeted 9.8% of the time in the red zone (41 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Mooney's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Vikings 11/27/2023 Week 12 3 TAR / 2 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 11/19/2023 Week 11 1 TAR / 1 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 11/9/2023 Week 10 4 TAR / 2 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 11/5/2023 Week 9 6 TAR / 5 REC / 82 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 10/29/2023 Week 8 4 TAR / 1 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs

