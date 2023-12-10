Should you bet on Darnell Mooney getting into the end zone in the Chicago Bears' upcoming Week 14 matchup versus the Detroit Lions, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Mooney will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Darnell Mooney score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Mooney has caught 25 passes (42 targets) for 351 yards (31.9 per game), and he has one TD this season.

Mooney has had a touchdown catch in one of 11 games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Darnell Mooney Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 7 4 53 1 Week 3 @Chiefs 1 0 0 0 Week 4 Broncos 4 4 51 0 Week 5 @Commanders 4 0 0 0 Week 6 Vikings 3 2 48 0 Week 7 Raiders 5 4 32 0 Week 8 @Chargers 4 1 41 0 Week 9 @Saints 6 5 82 0 Week 10 Panthers 4 2 14 0 Week 11 @Lions 1 1 24 0 Week 12 @Vikings 3 2 6 0

Rep Darnell Mooney with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.