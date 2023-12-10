Will Equanimeous St. Brown Play in Week 14? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Equanimeous St. Brown did not participate in his most recent practice. The Chicago Bears match up against the Detroit Lions at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 14. Seeking St. Brown's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
St. Brown's season stats include 44 yards on four receptions (11.0 per catch) and zero touchdowns. He has been targeted five times.
Equanimeous St. Brown Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Pectoral
- The Bears have one other receiver on the injury list this week:
- Marcedes Lewis (DNP/rest): 2 Rec; 24 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Week 14 Injury Reports
Bears vs. Lions Game Info
- Game Day: December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
St. Brown 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|5
|4
|44
|3
|0
|11.0
St. Brown Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 4
|Broncos
|1
|1
|21
|0
|Week 5
|@Commanders
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Panthers
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Week 11
|@Lions
|2
|2
|19
|0
