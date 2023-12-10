Equanimeous St. Brown did not participate in his most recent practice. The Chicago Bears match up against the Detroit Lions at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 14. Seeking St. Brown's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

St. Brown's season stats include 44 yards on four receptions (11.0 per catch) and zero touchdowns. He has been targeted five times.

Equanimeous St. Brown Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Pectoral

The Bears have one other receiver on the injury list this week: Marcedes Lewis (DNP/rest): 2 Rec; 24 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 14 Injury Reports

Bears vs. Lions Game Info

Game Day: December 10, 2023

December 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

St. Brown 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 5 4 44 3 0 11.0

St. Brown Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Broncos 1 1 21 0 Week 5 @Commanders 1 0 0 0 Week 10 Panthers 1 1 4 0 Week 11 @Lions 2 2 19 0

